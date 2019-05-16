82-year-old man tells Court wife beats him, wants divorce

Related News

An 82-year-old man, Godwin Akinola, on Thursday prayed an Agege Customary Court to dissolve his 30-year-old marriage to his wife, Anthonia, over alleged violence and threat to life.

The petitioner, who resides on Oluwatope Street, Oke-ira, Ogba, Lagos, also prayed for divorce, on grounds of long separation, assault, and irreconcilable differences.

“My wife is a violent person. She has exhibited this on me,” he added.

He, however, urged the court to give him a long adjourned date in order to give his family and wife’s family an opportunity to resolve the issues.

“Since I have already brought the matter this court, I pray for a long adjourned to enable us explore a peaceful resolution.

“Her family have begged me to think about resolution instead dissolution considering our ages .,” he said

“We have a 35-year-old man as son. I want the court to stop my wife from beating me pending the time the matter is settled.” he pleaded.

The president of the Court, Patricia Adeyanju, advised the couple to be law abiding and maintain the peace.

“At the instance of the petitioner for a long adjourned date, l hereby adjourn the case until Aug. 22 for further hearing,” she said. (NAN)