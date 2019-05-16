Court dissolves 41-year-old marriage over alleged incest

Related News

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, on Thursday dissolved a 41- year-old marriage between Mabel Alli and her husband, Pastor Richard, over incest.

The Court President, Adeniyi Koledoye, said it appeared the estranged couple were tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile them, failed.

“Since both parties agreed to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice but to dissolve it.

“The court hereby pronounce the marriage between Mabel Alli and Pastor Richard, dissolved. Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

The allegations

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner, Ms Alli, approached the court to end her marriage to Richard, for impregnating her sister and their daughter.

“My husband sexually molested all three of our daughters. After impregnating my sister, he took one of our daughters to the hospital to have an abortion.

“Our 19-year-old girl also reported to me that he always sneaks into her room to have intercourse with her and I have caught him in the act.

“My friends and domestic staff are not spared. I have caught him with them too, he is just a womaniser,” the estranged wife alleged.

The 63-year-old businesswoman said her husband was fetish and also wanted to use her for money ritual in order to finance his political ambition.

Ms Allil alleged that her husband does not take care of the children.

The mother of four begged the court to terminate the union, that she was no longer interested.

However, Richard, who denied all the allegations, welcomed the divorce suit, saying he too, was no longer interested in the marriage.

The 66-year-old pastor denied sleeping with his wife’s sister, friends, housemaids, nor daughters, saying that it was his wife that took their daughter for an abortion.

According to him, he never took his wife to any herbalist and had never threatened to kill her.

The respondent said that he went to Kenya to attend prayer conference and not to get power and charms as his wife had claimed.

(NAN)