Ekiti govt queries ex-labour leaders for allegedly receiving gratification from Fayose

Former leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ekiti State have been queried for allegedly receiving gratifications from the last administration of Ayo Fayose, contrary to the rules of the civil service.

The former chairmen of the respective unions were said to have received cash and lands as gifts from Mr Fayose, which the government said influenced their positions politically.

Those being investigated are the immediate past NLC Chairman, Raymond Ade Adesanmi; the former TUC Chairman, Odunayo Adesoye; former JNC Chairman, Oladipupo Johnson and former NLC Secretary, O.P. Olayemi.

Others include the former JNC Secretary, Blessing Oladele; former Chairperson of TUC Women Wing, Bolajoko Fajulugbe, and the former Chairperson of NLC Women Wing, Toyin Ofere.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the former officials of the unions were accused of receiving N6 million “monthly running grants” and another N6 million quarterly running grants for their meetings, from the past administration.

They were also alleged to have been involved in partisan politics contrary to the Public Service Rules and using their positions to acquire plots of land ”under suspicious circumstances under the past administration.”

It was learnt that a panel of inquiry headed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Sunday Adebayo, had earlier been set up to look into the matter.

The panel had since submitted its report to the state government, after which queries were issued to the respective former officials.

Aggrieved workers?

A source informed PREMIUM TIMES the panel was set up after petitions came in from some aggrieved workers.

Findings also showed that the N6 million grants were first ‘observed’ in the 2017 audit report of the Office of the Auditor General of the state.

The report also forms part of the evidence presented before the panel.

A query, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, was issued to the affected officers by the Office of Establishment and Training regarding their indictment by the panel.

“The report of Panel on Labour Related Matters indicates that your involvement in partisan politics was handsomely rewarded by the last Administration with cash and allocated plots of land,” reads the query dated May 7, 2019, and which was signed by, T.O. Ajobiewe on behalf of the Head of Service, Ayodeji Ajayi.

“This development is inimical to the image of the Public Service and it is contrary to the Public Service Rule (PSR 2017 Revised Edition 030422 (c-e) which states as follows:

‘No officer shall, whether on duty or leave of absence: (q) Hold any office, paid or unpaid, permanent or temporary, in any partisan political organization/party; (r) Offer himself/herself or nominate anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office including membership of a Local Government Council, State of National Assembly etc; (s) Indicate secretly or publicly his support of or opposition to any political party, candidate or policy; (t) Be engaged in canvassing support for political candidates. The contents of the Public Administration Law under the Law of Ekiti State 2012 as amended, shall apply in all ramification in this regard.’

“The relevant section of the law: ‘Political activities (Public Servants) Order 2013 is contained in this Public Service Rules as Appendix IV.

“In addition to this, your action is at variance with the content of Circular No SMIR/CON.50/2017 of 31st October 2007 and SMIR/CON.56T of 20th May 2011.

”Consequent upon the above, you are to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

‘Not true’

Responding to PREMIUM TIMES inquiries, Mr Adesanmi, who presided over the NLC in the state under the Fayose administration, said the query ”came as a result of a witch-hunt”.

He said it was an attempt to stop him from seeking a second term as chairman of the union, ”and he eventually did not run for office.”

According to him, the problem started after the PDP lost the government election, ”and the APC leadership wanted organised labour to go on strike to frustrate the incumbent government.”

“But we held a meeting, and we resolved that there was no need to go on strike since the government was already outgoing,” Mr Ade Adesanmi said.

“We agreed that we should try and put up with the outgoing government until the new one comes in.

“Now they are trying to get back at us because we refused to go on strike.”

He denied the allegations that he and his other colleagues benefited from the Fayose government.

“I did not collect any money. On the issue of land, we applied for land like other citizens of the state, and we paid for it and were given a receipt for the purchase,” he said.

“I am not a politician. They could trace that I was in partisan politics because I am not a card carrying member of any political party.”

Mr Adesanmi added that he had since answered his query, ”and no action had been taken by the government ever since he submitted his query.”