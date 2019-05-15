LASU records ‘unprecedented 57 first class graduands’

Related News

The Lagos State University (LASU) announced, during its 23rd convocation ceremony Wednesday, that 57 graduands bagged first class degrees, the highest ever in the institution’s 36 years of existence.

Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the vice-chancellor, said diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and other higher degrees across faculties and disciplines would be awarded during the ceremony.

“We will also be rewarding the effort, brilliance and outstanding performance of some of our graduands who have excelled in their various disciplines by giving them prizes and awards,” said Mr Fagbohun, a professor of Environmental Law.

“With particular reference to First Degree graduands, we will be graduating 57 first class students. Never in the history of the Lagos State University have we had it so good.

“This convocation is unique in the sense that two graduands, Ridwan Ola-Gbadamosi from the Faculty of Engineering and Nneka Enumah of the Faculty of Science graduating with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.88 to emerge as overall best graduating students.”

Mr Fagbohun said in the Faculty of Arts, Faith Uzuegbu and Adenike Abati, both of the Department of English, emerged the best graduating students in their faculty with a CGPA of 4.41.

“We also have a tie in the Faculty of Social Sciences where Abosede Onifade and Omowunmi Kassim both of the Department of Sociology graduated with a CGPA of 4.78 to emerge the best graduating students in their faculty.”

A total of 10,523 graduands qualified for the First Degree certificate, Mr Fagbohun said.

In his valedictory speech, Mr Ola-Gbadamosi, one of the overall best graduating students, implored the government to provide qualitative education in a conducive learning environment.

“Engineering is my profession and because I love the profession passionately, I implore the government to provide continuous funding to ensure our workshops and laboratories measure up in standard to what obtains in advanced climes,” he said.

“I also implore it to provide funds to support students’ industrial and technical visits on a weekly basis while also creating an environment that would attract more of foreign investors and collaborators in the field of Engineering.

“This would ensure the country to have the right manpower to drive its industries and in the long run improve the gross domestic product capacity of the country while reducing unemployment simultaneously.”