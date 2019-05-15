Ogun commissioner quits in protest over installation of traditional rulers

Related News

The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Olajide Ojuko, has resigned his appointment less than two weeks to the end of the tenure of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Mr Ojuko is an Awori from the Ogun West Senatorial District. In his letter of registration to the governor, he said he called it quits in protest against Mr Amosun’s recent installation of traditional rulers in the area.

In the letter dated Tuesday, May 14, Mr Ojuko said the “recent directive” of the governor “on the issues of Obaship in some areas in Ota State Constituency runs against my conscience and the yearnings of the people that I represent.”

He said he had looked forward to returning to a warm reception by his people after leaving political office. But with Mr Amosun’s decision, he said he feared he would become an “outcast” among his people if he remains in government.

He thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the people, adding that Mr Amosun remains his political leader.