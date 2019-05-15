Driver in court for alleged sexual assault of stepdaughters

Related News

A driver, Abraham Joseph, 35, who was accused of sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Mr Joseph, who resides at No 34, Alhaji Alimi Street, Bariga in Lagos, is charged with sexual assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 5, at noon, in his residence.

Mr John alleged that the defendant, who is the victims’ step-father, sexually assaulted the girls, aged 9 and 12.

He said the case was reported to the police by the girls’ mother.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The chief magistrate, P.E. Nwaka, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until June 13.

(NAN)