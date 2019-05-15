EFCC arrests three in Ibadan for alleged Internet fraud

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ibadan Zone, on Tuesday, arrested three men in Ibadan, over alleged involvement in internet-related offences.

The commission’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

According to Mr Orilade, the suspects, Dayo Oginni, Okikiola Alabi and Jonas Okwuwe, were nabbed at a location within Fortune Estate, in Ologuneru-Olonde area of Ibadan.

“The arrest of the suspects followed a petition from Oginni’s neighbour, who raised suspicion over his reckless and flamboyant lifestyle without any known reasonable source of income.

“Upon the receipt of the petition that led to discreet investigation, operatives of the commission carried out an early morning operation to arrest of the three suspects,” he said.

Mr Orilade further stated that the suspects had separately revealed that Mr Oginni was a part-time Ordinary National Diploma student at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He also said that revelations from the suspects showed that Mr Okwuwe, Mr Oginni’s friend claimed to be a Computer Science graduate from Auchi Polytechnic in Edo.

The spokesman said that the third suspect, Mr Okikiola, an in-law to Mr Oginni, claimed to hold a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as laptops, an iPhone and other brands of mobile phones.

Mr Orilade said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded on the matter. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.