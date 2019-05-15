EFCC arrests three in Ibadan for alleged Internet fraud

Related News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ibadan Zone, on Tuesday, arrested three men in Ibadan, over alleged involvement in internet-related offences.

The commission’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

According to Mr Orilade, the suspects, Dayo Oginni, Okikiola Alabi and Jonas Okwuwe, were nabbed at a location within Fortune Estate, in Ologuneru-Olonde area of Ibadan.

“The arrest of the suspects followed a petition from Oginni’s neighbour, who raised suspicion over his reckless and flamboyant lifestyle without any known reasonable source of income.

“Upon the receipt of the petition that led to discreet investigation, operatives of the commission carried out an early morning operation to arrest of the three suspects,” he said.

Mr Orilade further stated that the suspects had separately revealed that Mr Oginni was a part-time Ordinary National Diploma student at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He also said that revelations from the suspects showed that Mr Okwuwe, Mr Oginni’s friend claimed to be a Computer Science graduate from Auchi Polytechnic in Edo.

The spokesman said that the third suspect, Mr Okikiola, an in-law to Mr Oginni, claimed to hold a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as laptops, an iPhone and other brands of mobile phones.

Mr Orilade said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded on the matter. (NAN)