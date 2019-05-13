Sanwo-olu’s deputy loses father

Related News

The deputy governor-elect of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday lost his father, Mufutau Hamzat.

The father was until his death, the Olu of Afowowa Sogade in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Prior to returning to his community to become the monarch, Mr Hamzat was a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos and once served on the Governor Advisory Council of the state.

The final burial of the 85-year-old is expected to begin tomorrow at Ifo.

His son, Obafemi Hamzat, is expected to be sworn in with his principal, Babajide Sanwo-olu, on May 29.