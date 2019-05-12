Police arrest three suspected cultists in Ogun

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected members of EIYE confraternity allegedly in possession of a female pant tied with charms.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the suspects were arrested on Friday during the initiation of some cultists in Agbowa area of Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Oyeyemi said the divisional police officer of Ogijo Division, Muhammed Baba, led a police team to the hideout of the cultists to arrest them.

“In continuation of its war against cultism and other violent crime, men of Ogun State police command on Friday 10th of May 2019 stormed an initiation hideout of the dreaded EIYE Confraternity in Agbowa area of Ogijo where three members of the group were arrested.

“The DPO Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Suleman Baba, while leading his men of OPERATION PUFF ADDER on routine patrol, got information about the hideout of the cult group where they usually initiate new members and the place was subsequently stormed and three members of the group were arrested.”

The police spokesperson said the arrested suspects have confessed their membership of EIYE confraternity. He named them as Olagboye Abidemi (32), Olasemojo Michael (28) and Wasiu Waheed (23).

He said the police recovered from the suspects, items, including one jackknife, one blood-stained silver knife, one female pant tied with charms and other assorted charms.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping/cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.