Ajimobi defies court order, confers title on sacked Oyo ‘monarch’

The Oyo State Government has conferred a traditional title on the ‘sacked’ Baale of Lanlate, Abdulateef Olagoke.

This is despite a court judgment by a state high court on October 5, 2018

that ordered the monarch to vacate the stool.

The judgment was in a 19-year legal battle on the rightful person to occupy the Lanlate chieftaincy stool.

The court reinstated Olusegun Oladejo of the Oguntayi family as the Baale of Lanlate.

The state government, in a letter dated February 13, 2012, had installed Mr Olagoke of Bioku ruling house as the Baale of the town. Prior to that, the state government had controversially deposed Mr Oladejo from the stool.

But in its judgment delivered by Justice B.A. Taiwo, the court held that Mr Olagoke’s installation was “unlawful, illegal, null and void.”

The court also nullified Mr Oladejo’s deposition, describing it as “unlawful, illegal, null and void” and “a breach of the right of the claimants to fair hearing.”

The court also restrained the state government and its agents from recognising Mr Olagoke as the Baale of Lanlate.

It also restrained him from parading himself as the Baale of Lanlate, also known as Onilala of Lanlate.

The government was then ordered to reinstate Mr Oladejo to his position as Baale of Lanlate and restore all the rights, privileges and entitlements attached to his office.

However, in what appears to be against the court’s ruling, the government in a letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, named Mr Olagoke as the new king of Lanlate.

In the circular issued from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and addressed to the traditional leader, the state government described him as “Royal Majesty, Onilala of Lanlate.”

A group in the community, Lanlate Progressive Forum, while commenting on the move, called on Governor Abiola Ajimobi to stop the allocation of beaded crown to the embattled monarch.

The forum, in a statement, urged the state government to respect the court judgement. The statement was signed by Tunde Adeyemi (President) and Kunle Taiwo (Secretary).

The statement noted that the state government was aware of the court judgement, as a party in the suit.

“We notice that rather than the state government to implement the judgement of the state high court by Hon. Justice B. A Taiwo, the government is conferring Obaship on whom is no more recognised by law as the Baale of Lanlate.”

The group urged the state government to follow the rule of law and avoid causing chaos in our peace loving Community.

“We are using this medium to call on the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Oyo State Chief Judge, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo State and the Chairman Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, as a matter of urgency advise the state governor to respect the rule of law and stop conferment of Obaship on Abdullateef Olagoke whom court has restrained from parading himself as Baale of Lanlate.

“It will be recalled that the Oyo State High Court sitting in Eruwa Judicial division delivered a judgment by Hon. Justice B. A Taiwo on 5th Oct, 2018.

“According to the judgement the rightful owner of the stool of Lanlate is Olusegun Bolawaye Oladejo of the Oguntayi ruling house of Lanlate and the government should restore him all all the rights, privileges,and entitlement attached to the office. We are law abiding town don’t turn our town to a theatre of war.”