Osun: Oyetola, Adeleke react to Appeal Court judgement

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, have reacted to the judgement of the appeal court on the Osun 2018 guber election.

Mr Oyetola described his victory at the appeal court on Thursday as ‘truth over falsehood’ while Mr Adeleke said the judgement relied on ‘weak technical foundation.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a five-member panel of the appeal court led by Jummai Sankey reaffirmed that Mr Oyetola won the 2018 governorship election in the state.

The court upturned the judgement of a lower court which earlier pronounced Mr Adeleke as winner.

The PDP has vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

However, reacting officially to his victory on Thursday via his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, Mr Oyetola said the appeal judgement has revealed him “as truly the man of the public.”

According to the statement, he said: “We give praise to Almighty God for today’s victory at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

“The victory has validated the mandate you freely gave to us on September 22 and 27, 2018.

“You spoke with conviction; your voice and choice are clear to the world, and the judiciary, the last hope of the people and arbiter of the truth, has proved to the world that it is always on the side of justice.”

“After months of uncertainty and wait in judicial wilderness, truth has finally prevailed over falsehood and the voice of the majority has ultimately gained dominance over the phoney manipulation of an unscrupulous minority”

He also said that winning at the appeal means “that there is a limit to the extent falsehood and propaganda can thrive over truth and the will of the people.

“I would like to thank you all, the good people of The State of Osun, for your robust support and steadfastness throughout the needless periods of political travail and tribulation.”

Adeleke kicks

Meanwhile, Mr Adeleke, in a statement personally signed by him, said the judgement by the appelate court “relied on weak foundation.”

“I received with dissatisfaction the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the ruling of the election petition tribunal, which had duly returned me as the validly elected governor of Osun state. I have subsequently instructed my counsel to prepare for an appeal against today’s judgement at the Supreme Court immediately. Today’s judgement relied on weak technical foundation.

“The substantive issue which formed the basis of the lower tribunal judgement was relegated to the background. We are reviewing the full ruling and action has already commenced to appeal the judgement and ensure the eventual retrieval of the stolen mandate,” Mr Adeleke said.

He further said: “We are taking the legal battle further to the topmost court in the land. I am confident the apex court will upturn today’s unsustainable ruling. To all members of PDP in Osun State and my campaign organisation, the struggle is now at the most critical stage.

“We cannot waiver nor slow down. We must forge ahead in high spirit until final victory is attained.”