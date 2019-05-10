Police arrest kidnappers, recover four corpses from septic tank

Related News

The police in Lagos have recovered four dead bodies from a septic tank in the Ikorodu area.

The corpses were kidnap victims who were killed by their abductors despite receiving ransom from their families, the police said in a statement Thursday.

Two of the corpses, identified as Yakubu Musa and Hassan Umaru, were Bureau de change operators who were abducted and killed by the kidnappers.

Both men worked at the Benson area, Ikorodu.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said the police received a complaint from Ikorodu on March 14 that some unidentified persons approached the victims claiming they have a relation who returned from abroad and needed to sell $10,000.

The suspects had an agreement with the operators that payment for the exchange would be made in a bank at Ikorodu but this was used as an avenue to abduct the victims, the police said.

“They initially requested that payment will be made in a bank at Ikorodu but on getting to the bank, the suspects moved the operators to an unknown destination,” said Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police.

“After the suspects succeeded in kidnapping their victims, they demanded ransom from the relatives.”

According to the police, the victims’ friends and relatives paid N1.6 million to the kidnappers.

“Despite paying the sum as ransom, the abductors refused to release the victims and nothing more was heard from them. The victims phones remained switched off,” Mr Elkana added.

The police said it arrested three suspects in connection with the crime: Oluwatosin Olanrewaju, Mayowa Olawuni, and Babatunde Idris.

“The suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and led operatives to their den at Ikorodu where they dumped the corpse in a septic tank.”

Four decomposed bodies were recovered from the tank on Thursday and have been taken for autopsy.

The police also recovered from the suspects two locally made single barrelled guns with five live cartridges, one locally made gun with three ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol with three live ammunition, one cutlass, one axe, and some charms.

The police said they are still trailing other members of the group who are at large and the arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.