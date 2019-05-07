APC Rep defies party’s directive on Gbajabiamila, joins race for speaker

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives representing Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Jide Olatunbosun, has joined the race for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr Olatunbosun was re-elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 23rd National Assembly elections.

The lawmaker announced his intention to succeed the incumbent Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, on Monday.

Mr Olatunbosun’s declaration is coming few weeks after the APC endorsed the candidature of Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House.

But Mr Olatunbosun who said that he was also qualified to be the Speaker, informed his colleagues about his intention in a text message sent to them to seek their support on Monday.

The lawmaker, in the SMS sent to his colleagues, said, “My intention to contest for the office of the Speaker.

“My compliments, dearest colleagues, with utmost sense of responsibility, I write to humbly notify you of my intention to vie for the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives.

“In realization of this, I hereby solicit your kind support.

“Yours in service of the nation”.

Mr Olatunbosun will be contesting against the incumbent Majority Leader Gbajabiamila, Ado Doguwa, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and others to succeed Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The lawmaker had, last month, said he was under pressure to contest for the speakership position.

Mr Olatunbosun, while speaking journalists in Saki last month said, “I tell you most sincerely my brother that so many groups have been calling me to contest for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Sometimes, I put off my phones due to intense pressure I received from lot of interest groups, individuals and various organisations who want me to be the speaker.

“So many of my colleagues who have been re-elected and even some new members from other states also call me to encourage me to contest,” he said.

“Let me say unequivocally that I will not go against the party’s wish and I will not jump the guns, I will await the decision of my party to zone the post of speaker to South West before I make up my mind on whether to contest or not.

“I am aware that the post of speaker will be zoned to the South West and that is what I’m waiting for.

“Once my party says we returning members from South West can contest, then, we will swing into action upon further consultation.

“While I thank those who believe and have so much trust in me, I wish to say that we have to be patient about this”.