Violence: Police ‘free’ suspected cultists who attacked OAU campus

Not minding the controversies surrounding the attack launched by suspected cultists on the Obafemi Awolowo University campus last Friday, the police have reportedly released those arrested in connection with the attack.

This newspaper published a report of how students of the institution, at an entertainment show, were attacked by a group said to be members of the ‘Alora Confraternity’, a cult group identified with yellow paraphernalia.

Witnesses at the event, which featured Zlatan Ibile, said the suspected cultists stabbed a student, Ayo, in the head. They were armed with dangerous weapons and charms.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that some of the attackers were said to be students of a neighbouring Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife (OUI), while one of them was reported to be a yet to be identified OAU student.

The school security chief, Babatunde Oyatokun, in an interview with this newspaper Saturday evening, announced that the students had been handed over to the police at Moore Police station.

Meanwhile, reliable sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspected cultists were freed on Monday morning.

In an audio evidence obtained by our correspondent, the police claimed that they found only charms on the suspects, hence could not prosecute the case.

They were reportedly released around 9:00 am on Monday, which was validated by a PREMIUM TIMES’ source in Moore police station.

‘Not true’

Meanwhile, the police spokeperson, Folashade Odoro, claimed that no one was arrested in the first place.

“Nobody arrested any suspected cultists. We didn’t arrest any suspected cultists. We are still investigating, so you can’t jump into conclusion that they are suspected cultists,” she said.

‘Threat Message’

Also, a particular threat message from a suspected cult group leader is being shared on various online platforms associated with the OAU community.

The WhatsApp broadcast obtained by PREMIUM TIMES contains an announcement of a possible ‘mass invasion’ of the hostels by the cult group on June 1.

“Blood will flow. We will go from every hostel to every hostel. We will wash your school with the sins of your people,” the message said.

The message is already generating tension in the university community. While some students saw it as an empty threat, many are already apprehensive.

In a phone interview with this correspondent, the chief security officer of the school acknowledged the receipt of the scary message and promised it would be addresssed.

“You know we cannot make our plans and strategies public,” he said.

Also, the police spokesperson, in the earlier interview said, “I have called the PRO this evening. There is no problem in OAU. OAU is peaceful.”