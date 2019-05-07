Kidnapped Nigerian university professor regains freedom

Police on patrol
Police on patrol

Twenty-four hours after he was kidnapped, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Olayinka Adegbehingbe, has been freed.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reporter how the lecturer was abducted on Sunday around Apomu on his return to Ife from Ibadan.

He was singled out during a robbery attack. His wife, who was in the car with him, was not kidnapped.

While PREMIUM TIMES cannot confirm if ransom was paid for the release of the lecturer, his release was confirmed by university management, the police force and the palace of the Ooni of Ife.

Folashade Odoro, Osun State police spokesperson, confirmed Mr Adegbehingbe’s release to journalists in Osogbo.

Also, Ooni of Ife’s media aide, Moses Olafare, in a short release sent to reporters said: “Having spoken to his wife a couple of minutes ago, I feel so glad to break the good news that Prof Yinka Adegbehingbe of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile-Ife, who was yesterday (Sunday) kidnapped along Ibadan road around Ikoyi-Apomu axis has been released and now in the proper care of the Nigeria Police.”

The university PRO, Abiodun Olanrewaju, also told Channels TV late Monday night that “the lecturer was on the way to the campus in the company of security agencies, to be reunited with his family.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.