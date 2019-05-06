APC debunks Akeredolu’s planned defection to PDP

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was not hobnobbing with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a view to defecting to the party.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, stated this in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

An online publication had reported the purported plan of the governor to defect to PDP to get the governorship ticket of the party for the 2020 governorship election in the state.

“The state Chapter of the party, considers this rumour as wicked and a complete lie, and we urge the public to disregard it,” Mr Kalejaye said.

According to him, the party would have preferred to ignore the rumour, but it is expedient to dispel it, so it will not pollute the minds of its members, and mislead the public.

“The governor has never contemplated joining a party of the conservatives, let alone contesting election on its platform.

“He hails from the bedrock of progressives in the state, and has always been a progressive,” he said.

The publicity secretary said it was also imperative to inform the rumour mongers that the governor had invested so much into the development of the party in the state.

“Today, he is well respected and appreciated in the party, so, he has no reason whatsoever to flirt with another political party.

“We are not unaware that some opposition parties are feeling intimidated by the sterling performance of the Akeredolu-led administration, and are planning to distract him through whatever means, but it is a mission in futility,” he said.

According to him, the government is not perturbed about this or any other ploy by the opposition and their co-travelers.

The scribe noted that the revolution in the infrastructure development by the present administration would be sustained, while massive investment drive and commitment to workers’ welfare remain a top priority.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the good people of the state, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these initiatives, have consistently maintained that they are comfortable with the present administration, and will always support it,’’ he said.

Mr Kalejaye said the party would continue to fortify its strength and support the government in its development drive.

He, therefore, appealed to the party’s supporters to disregard the misleading publication.

(NAN)

