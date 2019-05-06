Police rescue two-year-old kidnapped at church

Nigerian Police officers on duty
Nigerian Police officers on duty

The police in Lagos said they have rescued a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries regional headquarters in Agege on March 24.

The spokesperson of the command, Bala Elkana, said in a statement Monday that the Igando division of the command arrested the kidnappers and rescued the child in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, named the arrested suspects as Nwaigbo Magnus and Osunwoke Egwim.

According to the spokesperson, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom from both the child’s parents and the church.

“The kidnappers continued to change the venue for the collection of ransom within Igando axis for over four hours before they were rounded up by the police,” the statement said.

The two-year-old has been reunited with her parents while the arrested suspects are undergoing investigation, the statement added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.