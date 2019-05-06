Police rescue two-year-old kidnapped at church

Related News

The police in Lagos said they have rescued a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries regional headquarters in Agege on March 24.

The spokesperson of the command, Bala Elkana, said in a statement Monday that the Igando division of the command arrested the kidnappers and rescued the child in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, named the arrested suspects as Nwaigbo Magnus and Osunwoke Egwim.

According to the spokesperson, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom from both the child’s parents and the church.

“The kidnappers continued to change the venue for the collection of ransom within Igando axis for over four hours before they were rounded up by the police,” the statement said.

The two-year-old has been reunited with her parents while the arrested suspects are undergoing investigation, the statement added.