Ogun governor-elect to review Amosun’s last-minute contracts, appointments – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said the incoming administration of Governor-elect Dapo Abiodun will review all last-minute contracts, appointments and installation of traditional rulers by the outgoing governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The party made this position known in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye.

Mr Amosun is also a member of the APC but backed other candidates in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state. The governorship candidate he supported on the platform of the Allied People’s Movement, Adekunle Akinlade, is at the election petition tribunal challenging the election of Mr Abiodun.

On Monday, the APC said the contracts, appointments and installation of monarchs were done by the outgoing government without due consultation with the incoming administration.

“We hereby alert the general public and those to whom it may concern that ALL appointments, installation of traditional rulers, contracts, commitments and obligations entered into during the transition period after the elections will be reviewed and may not be binding on the new administration,” the statement said.

“You will recall that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has in the course of the past few weeks, following our victory at the March 9, 2019, gubernatorial elections, issued media statements cautioning financial institutions from granting loans, overdrafts and other financial instruments to the outgoing government of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“Though a Joint Transition Committee of the incumbent and incoming Governments has been set up, Senator Amosun has made last-minute appointments and awarded contracts without due consideration to the incoming administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“Whilst we accept that the term of this government expires on the 29th May 2019, it is morally unacceptable that a Governor with less than one month to the expiration of his term in office will make mass appointments and promotions, thereby committing the incoming administration to unsustainable financial commitments and obligations,” Mr Oladunjoye said.