Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing friend to death

Policemen in Ogun State have arrested a 28-year-old man, Oni Olohunwa, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Baraka Taiwo, to death at a party.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday following a report by Wasiu Raheem at the Ogijo Police Station, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Mr Raheem reportedly said the suspect and the victim were both at a party, “but the victim got drunk and started misbehaving.”

The police command public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect, while trying to caution him (deceased), got into an argument with him “and stabbed the deceased in the chest and back.”

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ogijo Division, Baba Muhammed quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested’,” Mr Oyeyemi said

He said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while receiving treatment. He said the corpse has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.