Suspected cultists attack OAU students on campus

A group of suspected cultists attacked students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) campus on Friday night. during an entertainment event,

Some of the attackers were said to be students of the neighbouring Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife (OUI), while one of them was reported to be a yet to be identified OAU student.

OUI is a private university that shares the same Ile-Ife community with OAU.

The students, said to be members of the Alora confraternity, a cult group associated with the display of yellow paraphernalia, stormed a late night music show at amphitheatre, where attendees anticipated the performance of Omoniyi Temidayo, a famous rapper nicknamed ‘Zlatan Ibile’.

Our correspondent witnessed the clash that erupted after the performance of the youngster when the group caused commotion at a particular section of the hall.

The group slapped, beat and harassed some students who challenged them. The members, thereafter, showed themselves at the front stage of the theatre.

An OAU student, identified as AY JOKS, was severely injured in the attack.

According to a student, Osungbade Akeem, who witnessed the scenario, the cult group attacked with daggers, knives and charms.

“I confronted them and after a serious confrontation from conscious students, we rounded them up before the school security van arrived,” he said.

Speaking with this paper on Saturday evening, the Chief Security Officer of the school, Babatunde Oyatokun, noted that the suspected cultists have been handed to the police at Moore Area Command.

When asked about the health condition of AY JOKS, who was hospitalised after the attack, Mr Oyatokun said; “He is fine now.”

Repeated calls and text messages sent to the police spokesperson in Osun, Folashade Odoro, on Saturday were not responded to.

Fight against cultism

The Friday cult attack is coming 20 years after the July 10, 1999, incident when cultists murdered five OAU students in an attack allegedly sponsored by the then Vice-Chancellor, Wale Omole.

The attack led to the death of the then Secretary General of the Students’ Union, George Iwilade, popularly known as ‘Afrika’.

Since then, the students’ union in OAU and the institution’s management have strengthened an anti-cultism campaign.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the school rusticated six students said to be members of cult groups in 2018.

The students – John Udeh, Oluwatobi Oladoye and four others – were arrested and remanded at the Osun State Criminal Investigation Department for days before they reportedly confessed to the crime.

Also, the management of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI) in 2018 disowned four students remanded by the Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo over secret cult membership and illegal possession of firearms.

The Vice-Chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Chibuzo Nwoke, said that the four remanded students – Olabanji Micheal (23), Adewusi Micheal (23), Oyinbo Kehinde (21) and Afolabi Yussuf (23) – had been expelled from the institution since June 2017.