Police arrest fugitive guard who allegedly murdered colleague

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The police in Lagos have arrested a fugitive security guard who allegedly murdered his colleague at the Magodo Phase 2 area of the state.

Monday Odey was declared a fugitive after allegedly hitting Abdullahi Yinusa on the head with a shovel at the house where they both worked as security guards.

Upon discovering that Mr Yinusa had died, Mr Odey dumped his corpse into a canal behind the house where they lived, the police said.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said in a statement that police investigation showed that the suspect had been accused, on several occasions, of stealing valuable items belonging to his employer such as clothes, bicycles, among others.

“On April 4, the suspect was confronted over his incessant stealing habit, by the deceased,” the statement said.

“The suspect picked offence and threatened to kill the said Abdullahi Yinusa for challenging him.”

As a result of his threat to harm Mr Yinusa, their employer, Bola Ikupoluyi, sacked Mr Odey and ordered him to vacate the premises immediately, the police said.

“After being sacked, Mr Odey returned to the house the same day around 7 p.m., he pretended to have come for his personal belongings. Upon gaining entrance into the premises, he murdered Mr Yinusa.

“Police investigation further revealed that after the suspect killed Mr Yinusa, he dumped the corpse at a canal behind their employer’s house and absconded.

“The suspect absconded to (an) unknown destination immediately after committing the offence,” the statement said.

The police said the suspect was traced to his hideout in Iwo, Osun State, where he was arrested.

The statement further said Mr Odey had confessed to committing the crime and he would be charged to court for murder.

