Ekiti University reacts to report on shortage of toilets

The management of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), has reacted to a PREMIUM TIMES’ report which detailed the complaints of students on a shortage of toilets.

This newspaper reported how students decried the absence of clean and adequate toilets on their campus.

Many of them said they now resort to open defecation and in places where there are toilets, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that these are not well managed.

Some female students also narrated the difficulties they face during their menstrual circles.

Last week, the university’s Dean of Students’ Affairs, Wole Adebayo told PREMIUM TIMES he could not confirm ”whether there are toilets or not on campus for students use” except he reaches out to the work department of the institution.

University Officially Reacts

Following the report, the Head of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, in a statement on Friday said “there are seven blocks of toilets constructed on campus and five are being put into optimal use.”

“For the information of the general public, seven blocks of toilets had been constructed on campus and five are being put into optimal use. One block of toilet contains ten toilets each, with five allocated to male students, while the other five were allocated to female students.

“These toilets are strategically located for easy access by the students and measures put in place for their regular maintenance. For the avoidance of doubt, these toilets are located in the Faculty of Engineering, Directorate of GST (beside the main library), Directorate of Continuing Education Programme and the University Health Centre.”

Mr Olofinmuagun also said that the “University, under the present leadership of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Olubunmi Ajayi, takes the welfare of both staff and students as priority and would ensure that nothing erodes its enviable track records that it has over the years.”

Students Kick

Reacting to the university defence, a student of the university, Israel Paul told our correspondent the toilets “are locked down and not in use”.

Another student in the Faculty of Engineering, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that “dysfunctional toilets cannot be count(Ed) as toilets.”

“Seven dysfunctional toilets! I could recall, as a fresher, that every fresh student who went for Urinalysis was given a test-tube for urine and asked to go to the back of the building (bush) and do their thing. A toilet is a decent and reasonable place to carry out such an act.”

Also, Durotimi Aribisala, the President of Association of Campus Journalists, in EKSU said: “The one opposite the security operations unit is not working. They just built it and abandoned. I pass through that side every day but I have never seen anyone making use of it. As far as I could remember, those toilets had been built during the time of the former VC, Prof Oye Bamidele and since then we haven’t seen or heard anything about again.”