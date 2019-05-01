Oyo workers demand arrears of new N30, 000 minimum wage

File photo of a protest by Oyo NLC
File photo of a protest by Oyo NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, has demanded that the arrears of the N30,000 minimum wage be paid to workers in the state.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Bayo Titi-Sodo, made the demand on Wednesday in Ibadan during the 2019 May Day celebration.

Mr Titi-Sodi also called on all employers of labour to commence the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage on April 18,the day the new wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the employers should pronounced April 18 as the effective date the new wage.

“As it stands now, all employers of labour are owing workers arrears of 13 days and we are demanding that the arrears be paid.

“We also called on the government at all levels to ensure that the new wage is paid across board.

“We assure the government of the workers’ dedication to duty and hope the government will listen to our demand and prioritise the workers’ welfare,” Mr Titi-Sodo said.

In his part, Olusegun Abatan, Secretary, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oyo State, called on government to carry along the pensioners in the state on the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Mr Abatan said the Nigeria law stipulated that whenever the salaries and wages of workers were increased, that of the pensioners should also be increased.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, said the representatives of the labour union and government met recently on the issue of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Mr Ajimobi who was represented by his deputy, Moses Adeyemo, said his government was committed to the payment of the new wage.

He said the government would do the needful as soon as all documentation and processes for the takeoff of the new minimum wage were completed.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.