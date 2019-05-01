May Day: Akeredolu promises pay new minimum wage

Related News

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday, assured workers in the state that his administration would pay the new minimum wage as approved by law.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the New Minimum Wage Bill on April 18 and directed that the implementation was effective from the date.

Mr Akeredolu gave the assurance during the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Akure, the state capital.

He also promised that outstanding leave bonuses would be paid soon, saying that welfare of workers was paramount to his administration.

The governor said the most effective way to ameliorate poor living conditions was the bridging of infrastructural deficit in the state.

According to him, poverty will only be tackled effectively when the hinterlands are linked to urban centres, in a design which will promote cooperation on socio-economic fronts.

“Real prosperity lies in the production of goods and services by any society.

“Our state has started the revitalization of the moribund production sector through the promising project of Ore Industrial Hub.

“Creating an atmosphere which promotes economic activities is a priority of this government. The Deep Sea Port project at Araromi will become a reality soon.

“Our state will be the desired destination for serious investors and tourists,” he said.

The governor also said his administration would continue to treat the welfare of civil servants as a priority, and pay the new minimum wage.

“We, however, admonish our colleagues in service to reciprocate the good gestures of government, and sacrifices by those not employed by the state, to rededicate themselves and embrace best practices for progress,” he said.

Earlier, Helen Odofin, Chairperson, Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, urged workers to reciprocate the good gestures of employers through loyalty and commitment to quality service delivery.

She lauded the governor for promising to implement the new minimum wage.

Also, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Sunday Adeleye, commended the state government for commitment to regular payment of salaries and promotion workers as and when due.

He, however, said organised labour would constructively criticize the state government at any time, if needed.

Mr Adeleye also urged the governor to put in place necessary machinery for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage.

(NAN)