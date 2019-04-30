A month to end of tenure, Amosun employs 1000 Ogun workers

Related News

Barely a month to the end of his administration, the outgoing governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has appointed over 1,000 workers into the state’s civil service.

He also promoted 5,000 government workers.

This information was contained in a statement dated April 30, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Ajibola Amope Chokor.

The statement explained that the appointments were done via the Public Service Entry Examination conducted by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), in January.

The official said the successful candidates consist of freshly appointed and serving officers on inter-cadre transfer who had taken part in the examination.

The official added that the over 5,000 civil servants promoted enjoyed the privilege under the 2016/2017 promotions exercise.

He said the officers promoted include junior and senior officers on GL 01-06 and GL 07-16 respectively, while the remaining officers were either upgraded or involved in the inter-cadre transfer.

The official enjoined all the selected serving officers to visit room 233 of Civil Service Commission, Block A, Secretariat Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta from Monday, May 6, for their letters.