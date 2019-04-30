A month to end of tenure, Amosun employs 1000 Ogun workers

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]

Barely a month to the end of his administration, the outgoing governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has appointed over 1,000 workers into the state’s civil service.

He also promoted 5,000 government workers.

This information was contained in a statement dated April 30, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Ajibola Amope Chokor.

The statement explained that the appointments were done via the Public Service Entry Examination conducted by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), in January.

The official said the successful candidates consist of freshly appointed and serving officers on inter-cadre transfer who had taken part in the examination.

The official added that the over 5,000 civil servants promoted enjoyed the privilege under the 2016/2017 promotions exercise.

He said the officers promoted include junior and senior officers on GL 01-06 and GL 07-16 respectively, while the remaining officers were either upgraded or involved in the inter-cadre transfer.

The official enjoined all the selected serving officers to visit room 233 of Civil Service Commission, Block A, Secretariat Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta from Monday, May 6, for their letters.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.