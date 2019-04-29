Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage over threat to life

Ademola Odunade, the president of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Monday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Basirat Olabode and Dauda due to lack of care and threat to life.

Mr Odunade held that the court put an end to the union because ”there was no more love between them”.

He awarded custody of the three children, whose ages range between three and 11 to Basirat and also ordered Dauda to pay N15,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

The magistrate also directed the respondent to be responsible for their education and other welfare concerns.

In her petition to the court, Basirat, a resident of Opopoyeosa in Ibadan said her mother-in-law was frustrating her harmonious marital life to her husband.

“Ever since I got married to Dauda 12 years ago, my mother-in-law had (has) never given me something to cheer about, rather, she cooks up various evil tricks to ensure that her son sends me out of his house.

“When I became overwhelmed by her evil plans, I lost one of the children.

“In fact, I would have continued to cope, however, Dauda does not allow me a moment’s rest.

“I left his house since January because he doesn’t fend for the children and I,” Basirat said.

The respondent was, however, not in court to defend the allegations levelled against him.

The court’s bailiff told the arbitrator that he had on two occasions served hearing notices on Dauda and he (respondent) intentionally ignored the invitation.

