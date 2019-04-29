Police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed NANS spokesperson to death

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested a man who allegedly attacked and stabbed a spokesperson of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Aderibigbe Oshin-Adisa, to death.

Bashiru Ahmed, 21, confessed to committing the crime at the Okokomaiko area of the Lagos-Badagry expressway alongside two others who still are at large, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect and his accomplices also dispossessed the deceased, who was the public relations officer of NANS joint campus committee, Lagos State chapter, of his mobile phone and laptop.

The police said Mr Ahmed, also known as Kawu, is the son of a popular traditional ruler in Okokomaiko and a “notorious criminal who was charged to court on several occasions by the police for sundry offenses.”

“He returned from prison six months ago and has been on the watchlist [of] the police,” Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in the statement.

The statement further said the commissioner of police in Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for “discreet investigation.”

“Detectives have spread their tentacles on the trace of the remaining two suspects on the run,” it added.

Mr Oshin-Adisa was a fresh graduate of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos, awaiting mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps programme.

In the aftermath of his attack and demise, the Lagos State chapter of NANS had threatened to stage a protest to the police station over the rising insecurity in their school environment.

Contacted on Monday, Yusuff Abdulrasaq, the NANS Lagos State secretary, told PREMIUM TIMES they are going to hold a meeting with the divisional police officer of Okokomaiko police station, and the outcome would determine their next action.