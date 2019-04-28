Accident claims five lives in Ogun

Ogun on map
Five persons were on Sunday confirmed dead in an accident on Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway.

The accident involved a Primera car and a Volvo truck. It occurred around Olorunsogo village, Kobape -Siun axis of the expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of theTraffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident.

Mr Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 1:37 p.m.

He said it was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the Primera car.

“The accident involved five persons, three of them were male and two female.

“All the five casualties involved in the accident were in the car when the accident happened,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi noted that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

He appealed to motorists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving.
(NAN)

