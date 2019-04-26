Another group asks court to remove Adeleke as Osun West senator

Senator Ademola Adeleke,[Photo: Pulse.ng]
Senator Ademola Adeleke,[Photo: Pulse.ng]

Another group has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the disqualification of Ademola Adeleke as the senator representing Osun West district.

The application dated April 26 has Akinwale Olaniyi and Akinjide Monsuru as the plaintiffs.

They are asking the court to restrain Mr Adeleke from further parading himself as a senator representing Osun West Senatorial district of the state.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2019, the plaintiffs are praying the court to direct Mr Adeleke to refund all salaries, allowances and other emoluments he has received as a senator.

According to the plaintiffs, their prayers are pursuant to section 65(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution and the judgment of an FCT high court sitting in Bwari, delivered on April 2.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari presided by Othman Musa had on that date held that Mr Adeleke failed to prove in court that he graduated from a secondary school, as required by section 177 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The judge added that the results Mr Adeleke attached to his form CF001, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Osun governorship election, was fake.

He stressed that the result was found to be different from the one presented to the court by the Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Ede, where he claimed to have graduated.

An appeal court later upturned that ruling.

The plaintiffs in the new suit are also seeking an order directing the INEC to withdraw the certificate of return already issued to Mr Adeleke as the elected senator representing Osun West Senatorial District.

No date has been fixed for mention of the case.

Mr Adeleke was recently declared the authentic winner of the Osun State governorship election held last year.  He was declared the winner by the election petition tribunal which upturned the victory of the sitting governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Isiaka has appealed the ruling.

The appeal court has listened to both all parties, including INEC, but is yet to fix a date for its judgement.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.