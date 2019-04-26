Another group asks court to remove Adeleke as Osun West senator

Related News

Another group has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the disqualification of Ademola Adeleke as the senator representing Osun West district.

The application dated April 26 has Akinwale Olaniyi and Akinjide Monsuru as the plaintiffs.

They are asking the court to restrain Mr Adeleke from further parading himself as a senator representing Osun West Senatorial district of the state.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2019, the plaintiffs are praying the court to direct Mr Adeleke to refund all salaries, allowances and other emoluments he has received as a senator.

According to the plaintiffs, their prayers are pursuant to section 65(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution and the judgment of an FCT high court sitting in Bwari, delivered on April 2.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari presided by Othman Musa had on that date held that Mr Adeleke failed to prove in court that he graduated from a secondary school, as required by section 177 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The judge added that the results Mr Adeleke attached to his form CF001, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Osun governorship election, was fake.

He stressed that the result was found to be different from the one presented to the court by the Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Ede, where he claimed to have graduated.

An appeal court later upturned that ruling.

The plaintiffs in the new suit are also seeking an order directing the INEC to withdraw the certificate of return already issued to Mr Adeleke as the elected senator representing Osun West Senatorial District.

No date has been fixed for mention of the case.

Mr Adeleke was recently declared the authentic winner of the Osun State governorship election held last year. He was declared the winner by the election petition tribunal which upturned the victory of the sitting governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Isiaka has appealed the ruling.

The appeal court has listened to both all parties, including INEC, but is yet to fix a date for its judgement.