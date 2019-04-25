EFCC arrests 14 undergraduates, 18 others over alleged internet fraud in Ogun

Related News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Thursday nabbed 32 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Tony Orilade, the commission’s Spokesman disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, the suspects, aged between 15 and 39 years were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area in Abeokuta, during an early morning operation carried out by men of the commission.

”Due to the timing, the suspects were taken by surprise when the EFCC operatives swept on them at one of their notorious havens in the ancient city.

”14 of them claimed to be undergraduates while 18 others said they were self-employed in various vocations.

”The arrest was sequel to a petition detailing their alleged fraudulent activities, including internet fraud through which they obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

”Six exotic cars, laptops, cell phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects were among items recovered from the suspects.

”The suspects are already helping operatives with useful information and will be charged to court once investigation is concluded.” the spokesman said.

(NAN)