Eight Perm Secs quit Ekiti public service

Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi, Governor , Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Government on Thursday announced the retirement of eight Permanent Secretaries from the state public service.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, however, did not state the basis for the retirement and was also silent on the names of the affected Permanent Secretaries.

The statement, however, said that the governor, Kayode Fayemi, had accepted the retirement of the eight Permanent Secretaries with effect from Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

According to the statement, Mr Fayemi thanked the Permanent Secretaries for their contributions to the development of the state and in upholding the ethics of the civil service.

It highlighted that the governor prayed that God would guide them in their future endeavours.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, I thank you for your immeasurable contributions to the development of our dear state these past years that you have served in different capacities.

“While wishing you a happy retirement, we hope that you would heed the call to serve the state in other capacities should your services and expertise be required,” the statement quoted the governor.

(NAN)

