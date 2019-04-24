Lorry rams into crowd in Ogun, kills one

Related News

A lorry on Wednesday rammed into a crowd of passengers at a bustop in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, killing one person.

Two persons also sustained severe injuries. They were still on a danger list as at the time of filing this report.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Encorcement Corps(TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver of the truck, with registration number KJA557XV, lost control due to overspeeding.

He said the truck was heading to Abeokuta from Sango when the accident occurred. A female passenger lost her life, he added. The corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

‘Due to overspeeding, the tipper lost control, rammed into waiting passengers at the bus stop and pedestrians walking by the side of the road but unfortunately (they were) backing traffic as they walked along,” Mr Akinbiyi said.

He said the vehicle has been taken to Sango Police Station.