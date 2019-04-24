Police arrest two men for allegedly stealing women’s panties

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspects in the Mile 2 area of the state for allegedly stealing female panties.

Friday Emmanuel, 21, and Obiora Nwabueze, 29, were arrested on Easter Saturday while they were having a disagreement over the stolen panties.

According to a statement released by the Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, on Wednesday, “both suspects were arrested after they engaged each other in fisticuffs following the failure of one of the parties to keep to the terms of agreement regarding the stealing of female pants.”

The police said their investigations showed that Mr Emmanuel stole the panties to sell to Mr Nwabueze at N30,000.

However, after Mr Emmanuel had done his part, Mr Nwabueze failed to keep to his part of the agreement which then led to a fight between the two parties.

“According to Friday Emmanuel, Obiora Nwabueze tasked him to steal used female pants for a fee of N30,000. However, after he had successfully accomplished the task, Obiora Nwabueze reneged on his promise and forcefully attempted to take the pants from him which led to exchange of blows,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Elkana said both suspects were charged to a magistrate court in Ajegunle, Lagos, for conspiracy and stealing.

