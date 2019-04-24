Buhari expresses satisfaction with Ambode’s performance

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for a satisfactory job performance, saying the governor deserved to be praised for his contributions to the development of the state.

Mr Buhari gave the commendation in his speech on Wednesday, after inaugurating the new Oshodi Transport Interchange; the Mass Transit Medium and High capacity public buses; and the reconstructed Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road by the Lagos State Government.

Mr Ambode will leave office on May 29.

The president also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support to his administration and the roles they played in ensuring his re-election for another four-year term in office.

”Your Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has performed satisfactorily and we should all commend him for his contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

”I want to once again thank all the people of Lagos State for their support for our government and our party.

”This is my second working visit to Lagos State within a span of one year. I was also here in February to solicit for your votes. I thank you for supporting me.

”It is therefore with great pleasure that I commission the new Oshodi Transport Interchange, the Mass Transit Buses and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport road,” he said.

Mr Buhari maintained that the execution of these projects had clearly demonstrated the need to continue to provide high impactful projects for the development of infrastructure and opportunities for job creation at all levels.

He expressed the hope that the new transport interchange and the mass transit buses would transform the state transport system to an enviable position.

”Just as this transport interchange with three different terminals is going to change the face of public transportation, the mass transit buses, totaling 820, will move the people of Lagos in a more comfortable and more efficient manner.

”These projects by Lagos State are perfectly aligned with the efforts of the Federal Government to improve the country’s infrastructure, especially in the transport sector.

”To complement the Oshodi transport Interchange, the federal government has recently approved the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, up to Oworonshoki and Old Tollgate, which was last attended to over 40 years ago,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Buhari-led administration recently inaugurated the new International Airport Terminals in Port Harcourt and Abuja as well as the rail lines from Abuja to Kaduna, while the Lagos to Ibadan rail line is under construction.

The president reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to prioritise high impactful infrastructure, which would vastly improve the living standard of Nigerians.

(NAN)