Buhari concludes working visit to Lagos, returns to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos to commission a number of projects
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after his Wednesday’s working visit to inaugurate some developmental projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mr Buhari and his entourage arrived the airport at exactly 3 p.m.

The President left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at exactly 3:20 p.m. aboard a Nigerian Air Force 001 Boeing aircraft with registration number 5N-FGT.

Those who saw him off at the airport included Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Others were Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), members of the National Assembly and members of the Lagos State Assembly were with the president during the one-day official working visit.

Also on ground at the Presidential Lounge were the top echelon of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The president and his entourage in the morning, arrived the Presidential Wing of the airport in Lagos at 10.32 a.m. amid tight security within and outside the airport.

Mr Buhari had earlier inaugurated some developmental projects which include the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at Ayinke House; an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Lagos.

The President also inaugurated the Oshodi Interchange terminal for a modern transportation hub; 822 High capacity Mass Transit buses; and a 10-lane world standard International Airport Road.

(NAN)

