Oyewole not member of Osun election appeal tribunal – Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal has reacted to the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party that a former judge of the Lagos State High Court, Olubunmi Oyewole, is a member of the Osun State Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal.

The PDP, last week, claimed that Mr Oyewole was named as a member of the appeal court panel. The opposition party protested the alleged action, saying the judge is ‘loyal’ to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Mr Oyewole has strong connections with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is an interested party in the appeal,” the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Tuesday.

While justifying his party’s position, Mr Ologbondiyan said: “Hon. Justice Oyewole (JCA) is an indigene of Osun State, and he had served as a High Court Judge of Lagos State and had thus served under the administration of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, (the national leader of the APC) while he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos State.”

The appeal court panel is expected to review the decision of the Osun election tribunal.

The tribunal in its ruling on March 22 declared Ademola Adeleke of the PDP the winner of the September 2018 governorship election in Osun State. The electoral commission, INEC, had earlier declared the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, the winner of the election.

Mr Oyetola has, however, asked the Court of Appeal to reverse the judgement of the tribunal.

The appeal court panel is yet to commence its sitting.

‘Allegations laughable’

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the media officer of the appellate court, Saadatu Kachalla, rebuffed the allegation of the PDP concerning Mr Oyewole.

“Hon. Justice Joseph Oyewole, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, an industrious son of the Osun State, is not a member of the the Osun Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal set up by the President of the Court of Appeal, who had earlier said that the court must always put her integrity on the front burner .

“The members of the public are therefore advised not to be misguided by desperate and jittery individuals, whose action is to heat the polity.

“Time has changed, and it is better for us to change with time. The era of fake news is over,” Mrs Kachalla said.

APC reacts

The APC also reacted to the allegations by the PDP.

The ruling party chided the PDP for ‘circulating false news’ against a judge of the appeal court.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s director of publicity in Osun State, Kunle Oyatomi, on Wednesday.

“That party’s (PDP) leadership has to cultivate some responsible decorum in its political engagement, which appears to be deteriorating by the day, particularly in the state of Osun.”

According to the APC, “it is irresponsible for the PDP and its minions to so unjustly and viciously defame, as well as cast scurrilous aspersion on a judge of the Court of Appeal for no just reason whatsoever.”

The APC argued that it would appear that “the PDP’s comfort zone in Osun is to hide behind a mountain of lies and subterfuge to scandalise people of integrity and create an atmosphere of confusion to incite violence.”