Alleged killer dies after rescue from mob attack

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
A car wash attendant, Ismaila Raji, who was rescued from a mob by the police in Ibadan, Oyo State, is dead.

The suspect was attacked by the mob for allegedly killing seven persons including some pupils of Lagelu Grammar School in Ibadan.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the police rescued the suspect on Saturday after the mob attacked him.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, moments after he was rescued.

Mr Raji was arrested by a mob at the Olorunsogo area of Ibadan while reportedly trying to dispose of the body of his latest victim, Rasaki Musibau, who he allegedly strangled to death.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Raji had been arrested twice for being in possession of human skeletons but was released. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the veracity of the claim.

He was said to have confessed while being beaten by the mob that a popular businessman in Ibadan contracted him and his accomplices- Sunday, Kella, Awilo, Omo Ola and ID Noble.

Mr Raji claimed he killed Musibau, a truck mechanic, in self-defence, according to another source, adding that it was the deceased who attempted to strangle him first.

Police speak on suspect’s death

Mr Fadeyi said the suspect died after he was rescued.

Mr Fadeyi, in a reply to an SMS sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday maintained that the police is yet to get ”facts about the alleged killing of seven persons by the suspect.”

He said, “Yes, the police has not gotten facts about the killing of seven persons before he was set ablaze by (the) angry mob on 20/04/19. He was rescued to UCH before he died in the process on 21/04/19,” he said in a reply.

