Buhari arrives in Lagos on working visit

President Muhammadu Buhari coming down from the plane.
Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived in Lagos on a one-day working visit to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 10.32 a.m. on Wednesday, amid tight security.

The president arrived aboard a Nigerian Air Force Boeing aircraft with registration number 5N-FGT and was welcomed by a dance by cultural troupe and a Presidential Guard of Honour.

Those who received him include Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos State; Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo State; Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State; and the deputy governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu.

Others were Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as well as top security chiefs.

NAN reports that Mr Buhari is visiting Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, to inaugurate some projects executed by the Lagos State government.

The projects are – Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), Lagos Theatre, Oshodi Transport Interchange and International Airport Road as well as 820 Mass Transit buses.

(NAN)

