One die, two injured in auto accident on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway

A convoy of FRSC Officials used to illustrate the story
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Tuesday that one person died while two others sustained various injuries in an auto accident that involved two vehicles at the Toll-Gate, Sango-Ota, on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident occurred at about 12.45 am on Tuesday.

Mr Oladele explained that a MAN Diesel Truck with registration number AAA-515 XM was heading to Lagos from Abeokuta when it lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a Mazda Spacewagon bus marked GGE-250 BB.

He said five persons were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of one, while two were injured.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the morgue of the Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors were taken to the General Hospital, Sango-Ota, for an intensive treatment,’’ he said.

The sector commander said that normalcy had been restored to ease the free-flow of traffic in the area.

Mr Oladele, however, advised motorists to be cautious and refrain from acts that could lead to loss of lives and property on the roads.

