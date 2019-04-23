Police arrest five over gang-clash in Lagos

Related News

Some policemen attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspects in connection with the gang-clash that occurred at Aguda near Surulere between Sunday and Monday.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said in a press statement on Monday that the suspects were arrested after a distress call was placed to the police.

“On April 22, at about 9.30a.m., the Aguda Police Station received a distress call that a group of youth from Ijesha and Aguda areas had engaged themselves in a free-for-all at the boundary between Ijesha and Aguda.

“Police Patrol teams from Ijesha and Aguda were promptly drafted to the scene. The teams brought the situation under control.

“Glasses of three cars were shattered with stones thrown by the hoodlums on each other.

“Five suspects that incude: Lekan Abiose, 30, of No. 25, Adeola St., ltire; Ahmed lsiaka, 37, of No. 47, Animashaun ljeshatedo and Aro Rasaq, 28, of No. 40, Ronke St., ltire, all in Lagos State were arrested by the teams.

“Others arrested are Gideon Agwu,32, of No. 10, Alhaji Mukaila St., lba, Okokomaiko and Temileyin Odulawo, 19, of No. 57, Sanya St., Aguda also in Lagos State.

Mr Elkana added, “Preliminary investigation revealed that some members of the two rival groups fought at a get-together organised by one Bukky and Baba Sunday on April 21 at Ijesha area.

“There, one Ijesha youth was allegedly injured.

“The injured youth was alleged to have mobilised his friends on a revenge mission to Aguda on Monday morning, which led to another fracas.” he said.

Mr Elkana added that investigation was ongoing and the command had launched a manhunt for other fleeing suspects.

(NAN)