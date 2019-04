Third Mainland Bridge Safe for use – Nigerian Govt

Related News

The Nigerian government on Sunday said that the integrity of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos remains intact and the bridge is safe for use.

A statement by the Office of the Special Adviser on Communications at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing also urged people to desist from spreading or sharing false information about the bridge on social media platforms.

There have been concerns over the state of the bridge, especially on social media. Considered one of Africa’s longest bridges, it connects Lagos Island to other parts of the city and is used by thousands of motorists daily.

But the government said that the expansion joint shown in a Facebook video clip is one of those slated for change during repairs to the bridge which will commence soon.

“It is still functioning and our engineers and consultants have advised that it does not pose any structural danger to the bridge and it is safe to use,” the statement said.

“Commuters and Lagos residents will recall that the Third Mainland Bridge was shut down for a 3-day Investigative Maintenance in August 2018. Tests done on the expansion joints then – called static and dynamic load tests – were to check functionality. A number of expansion joints were identified for replacement then.

“More recently, in March this year, underwater confirmatory tests (video attached) preceding the repair works to be done on the Bridge, were carried out on the piles to determine if there is further deterioration or not on the piles from that done in 2013.”

The ministry added, however, that all the tests done preparatory to closure of the bridge to commence comprehensive maintenance works indicate that the integrity of the bridge is intact.

“Therefore the Third Mainland Bridge is safe for use, and people should desist from spreading or sharing false information about the bridge on Social Media platforms,” the statement said.

“The expansion joints to be replaced are part of a regular bridge maintenance programme that has been neglected for decades which the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is now addressing frontally on many bridges nationwide.

“Such maintenance works include resurfacing of the bridge, along with several others, which this administration is also undertaking as the bridge users will attest to a better driving surface.”