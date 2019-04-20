769 Osun workers enmeshed in certificate scandal

Related News

No fewer than 769 workers employed by the Osun State Government are enmeshed in a certificate scandal.

This was contained in a statement signed by the supervisor for the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the capital of the state on Friday.

The statement highlighted that a consultancy firm, Captain Consultants, engaged five years ago by the Osun government to validate the credentials submitted by its workers, has completed its assignment and submitted its report. The report indicted 769 workers at various sectors.

Mr Baderinwa made it known that the verification of the workers credentials became important after series of reported forgery of results by some workers allegedly used to secure jobs in the state civil service, emanated.

He said all civil servants in 2015 were asked to submit their credentials in their personal files, from which the Captain Consultants firm got access to their results and begun to verify.

“Some of the workers who were suspected to have forged results were summoned by the firm and asked to present original results or go to their various schools for either attestation or re-confirmation.

“The firm, on its own approached the schools for ‘confirmation of results’ of the affected workers for which they were obliged.

“The verification process uncovered serious certificate infraction on the part of some of the workers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government.

“In some cases, as discovered in the verification process, some of the affected workers used another person’s result, while some forged their secondary and post-secondary schools results to secure job in the civil service.

“In the case of some people employed as drivers in the service, it was discovered that they forged the O’Level results they submitted for their appointment,” the statement read.

Mr Baderinwa also said that the firm’s report recommended sanctions for 102 drivers and 30 other workers on compassionate grounds.

A total of 586 workers were not pardoned while the cases of some 51 workers are still pending.

“While the exercise was on, some of the workers who were cleared and pardoned were receiving their salary while those that are yet to be pardoned have their salary suspended.

“A complete list of all the workers involved in the certificate infraction has been pasted at the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission. Affected workers should check their names in the aforementioned places,” he said.