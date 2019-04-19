Better days ahead for Nigerians — Fayose

Fayose
Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The immediate past governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday urged Nigerians not to give up on the country in the spirit of Easter.

Rather, he asked them to keep hope alive on whatever challenges were presently facing the nation.

In his Easter message released in Ado-Ekiti by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ had given mankind the hope that no situation was beyond the divine power of God.

Mr Fayose also urged Nigerians to stand for the truth at all times, adding that only this could exalt a nation.

“That our Lord Jesus Christ never gave up on his mission for our salvation despite the betrayals, humiliation and persecution is the reason we must never give up on our country, Nigeria

“By raising His son, Jesus, God Himself has established and secured our hope for a better tomorrow.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Easter, we must let our hope in Nigeria be as alive as Jesus Christ,” Mr Fayose said. (NAN)

