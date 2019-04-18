Police officer dismissed for killing declared wanted

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

A police inspector, Daniel Ojo, who shot dead one Adaobi Ifeanyi and wounded another, Emmanuel Akomafuwa, in Ajegunle area of Lagos last Saturday, has been dismissed from service and declared wanted.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Zubairu Muazu, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters, Ikeja, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ojo together with five other policemen had on April 13 accosted their victims and shot Ifeanyi who died on the spot.

The five policemen were however subjected to orderly room trial while Mr Ojo escaped.

“On April 13, 2019 at about 7:00am, police officers attached to Trinity Police Station who were suspected to be involved in the shooting of Adaobi Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa, were arrested and detained,” he said

Mr Muazu gave their names as Insp. Adamu Usman, Sgt. Adeyeye Adeoye, Sgt. Kashim Tijani, Sgt. Lucky Akigbe and Sgt. Paul Adeoye.

“Inspector Dania Ojo who escaped immediately after the shooting was declared wanted. The other police officers were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the command headquarters Ikeja.

“Investigation revealed that Inspector Dania Ojo unilaterally carried out the shooting without consideration to laid down procedures on the use of firearm.

“He is, therefore, found guilty of abuse of power, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority.

“He is thereby dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and declared wanted. Upon arrest, he will be charged to court for murder,” the police commissioner said.

Mr Muazu also said that on April 12 at about 6:10 p.m., one Rofiat Ayode of No. 10, Bale Street, Satellite town, reported at Satellite Police Station that one Chisom Obiora, 19, abducted her 3-year-old son.

According to the CP, investigation led to the arrest of the suspect and the kidnapped child was rescued unhurt.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court afterwards,” he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.