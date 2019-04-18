Kidnapped lawyer, driver freed – Official

An Ibadan-based lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi, and his driver, who were kidnapped on Monday have regained their freedom, an official has said.

The duo was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen on Monday, but regained their freedom on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how they were kidnapped in Iwaraja in Osun State, on their way to the Court of Appeal in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The chairman of the Ibadan branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Oluwole Akintayo, who confirmed their release Thursday morning, however, did not state whether ransom was paid to secure their release or not.

But, Mr Akintayo said the duo was released Wednesday night in Osun State.

The NBA chairman, in a telephone interview, told PREMIUM TIMES that the head of (law) chamber, where Mr Adetunbi works “is also aware of his release.”

“Our colleague has been released, with his driver. We appreciate your support. God bless. They were released on Wednesday. You know they were kidnapped in Osun, they were released last night (Wednesday).

“I can tell you authoritatively that they have been released. The head of the chamber has also confirmed their release.”

When asked if some money exchanged hands between the family and the abductors, he said he is not aware.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the details,” he said.

Efforts to get the family to respond were unsuccessful as the lawyer’s wife did not respond to phone calls seeking further confirmation.

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command were also unsuccessful as several calls put through to the known telephone line of the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro, were not answered.

