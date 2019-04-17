Two days after, abductors of lawyer, driver yet to contact family

Related News

Forty-eight hours after an Ibadan-based lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi, and his driver were kidnapped, their abductors are yet to contact any of his family members, colleagues have said.

A colleague of the lawyer, who was kidnapped in Iwaraja in Osun State on Monday on his way to Akure, told PREMIUM TIMES no information of his whereabouts has been received.

The Chairman of the Ibadan branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Oluwole Akintayo, who confirmed the kidnap maintained that the incident has been reported to the Osun State Police command.

“Mr Musibau Adetunmbi was travelling on Monday to Ondo State to appear in a matter he had in Akure, Ondo State for Tuesday morning when the incident happened. He was in the car with his driver and other team members when his vehicle was ambushed by suspected kidnappers.

“Other team members were asked to alight, while they drove him and his driver to an unknown destination. We went to the spot where the incident happened today (Tuesday) and there was no trace yet of his whereabouts.

“We reported the matter to the Osun State Police Command. Unfortunately, no contact has been established with us or his family by his kidnappers.”

The Osun police spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview Tuesday evening added that the command was working to rescue the victims.