I would complete leftover projects of my predecessor – Dapo Abiodun

The governor-elect of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said Wednesday that he is going to complete projects left behind by his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, when he begins his administration.

He gave the assurance at the inauguration of the economic transition committee and workgroup, which held at Ogere located in Ikenne local government area of the state.

Mr Abiodun said the inauguration was a major milestone ‘in our commitment to the Building Our Future Together Agenda, the central theme of my campaign manifesto’.

“I will like to reiterate that the government is a continuum. Therefore, the next administration will continue the implementation of the ongoing projects that have a clear line of sight to the upliftment of Ogun State and benefits to the people.

“I am hopeful that the incumbent government will provide to us timeously accurate information on all the ongoing projects in the state and the general state of affairs of our common patrimony.

He expressed appreciation to members of the committee and group for hearkening to the call to serve the state by volunteering time, expertise and experience for this important assignment, adding that posterity will adequately reward them for this selfless service.

“The importance of the task at hand cannot be over-emphasised. You are being called upon to elaborate on the campaign manifesto, identify and distil the pressing needs of the state and our people, recommend specific programmes and policies and develop a measurable and realistic roadmap, including identifying low hanging fruits, for implementation,” he told them.

He said the terms of reference for the work groups will be provided to guide the assignment.

“However, should there be a compelling reason to tweak any of the items, I believe the Secretariat will be favourably disposed to consider such adjustment.

“I am confident that the main committee and the Work Groups are most suited to deliver the objectives of this assignment.”

He said the professionals in politics and other political actors will provide context and knowledge of the environment to develop a policy document that is deep in concept, broad in scope, ambitious in vision but takes cognizance of the current realities.

“Equally important, it will enjoy the ownership and buy-in of the critical stakeholders, an important component of our commitment to inclusive government. In this regard, each workgroup should identify critical and relevant stakeholders and seek their input, as may be necessary.

“Our vision is to provide good and focused governance that creates an enabling environment for sustainable economic development of the state that translates to significant improvement in the welfare of our citizens and their individual prosperity.”

He said the challenge is to bridge the gap between the potentials and actual performance.

“There is no gainsaying that funding will be a major constraint, hence our recognition of public-private partnership as a veritable tool for funding in a manner that keeps the interest of the state paramount while delivering significant value to all the stakeholders. Therefore, the Work Group on Finance is enjoined to identify creative means of funding to support the realisation of the governance agenda.”

Mr Abiodun highlighted two other issues he believes are worth emphasising on.

“First, the Transition Committee and the Work Groups are requested to come up with recommendations on Monitoring and Evaluation mechanism that will ensure that agreed initiatives are not only implemented, but there is a framework to track progress and ensure desired outcomes are achieved.

“On our part, I want to assure that we are fully committed to this process and that the document that will emerge will not be used to decorate the shelf but will be diligently implemented.”

The governor-elect also acknowledged and appreciated an incredibly large number of people in and outside the state who, he said expressed a desire to participate in this exercise but cannot be accommodated because of the limited available slots.