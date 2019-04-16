Ekiti gets new Head of Service

The Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Kayode Fayemi.]
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ajayi as the new Head of Service.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, said the appointment followed the recommendation of the Civil Service Transformation Strategy Committee after a selection process.

Mr Ajayi, who until his appointment was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, is to take over from the Acting Head of Service, Peju Babafemi.

The new Head of Service is to be sworn in on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Civil Service Transformation Strategy Committee, which recommended Mr Ajayi, is an advisory body of experienced technocrats under the chairmanship of Ladipo Adamolekun.

Other members of the committee are Goke Adegoroye, Modupe Adelabu, Philip Amujo and Afolabi Ogunlayi.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Service has been commended by Mr Fayemi for her diligence and professionalism which, he said, helped in stabilising the present government in its early days.

She is to proceed on an overseas programme as a Senior Research Fellow at the African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

During the programme, Mrs Babafemi will also undertake study visits to the Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), Royal Institute of International Affairs, (Chatham House), Houses of Parliament, Cabinet Office in Whitehall, Westminster Foundation, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in the UK, among others.

