Lagos water corporation appeals for calm over scarcity

The Lagos Water Corporation on Tuesday appealed to residents to exercise patience over the lingering water scarcity in some parts of the state, assuring that engineers were working hard to restore normal supply.

The corporation’s Director of Public Affairs, Iferanmi Akinmuleyi, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said:“There are major technical faults in some of the major water works.

“Our engineers are working simultaneously at each site to rectify the situation.

“Besides these technical faults, the Independent Power Project (IPP) powering our major water works had not been working.

“Even though we have connected to the national grid, the light coming from there is not steady and disrupts the water production processes.

“There is scarcity of gas supply too. However, all these challenges will be overcome soon to enable us have potable water to send out to the public.”

Mr Akinmuleyi urged consumers to exercise a little more patience, as the scarcity would soon be a thing of the past.

Many parts of Lagos have been without water for more than one month.

While in some areas the taps run for some hours and stop, in others there has not been water for more than one month.

Visits by NAN correspondents to areas such as Anthony, Obanikoro, Ojota, Ogudu, Ketu, Mile 12 and Lagos Island Central showed that the taps run for few hours and stop.

Also, visits to Apapa Road, Costain environs, Surulere, and Lagos Mainland showed that many in those areas had been without water since March.

NAN reports that consumers in such areas have resorted to buying drinking water and relying on boreholes.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.