Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC accuses petrol marketers of hoarding products

Related News

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has accused petrol dealers in Ekiti State of hoarding petroleum products, worsening the scarcity of the product in the state.

It, however, vowed to clamp down on stations hoarding or diverting products in the state.

The command also said it would not allow ‘unscrupulous dealers’ to create artificial scarcity in the state.

The state governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday issued a similar threat against some petrol dealers, resulting in panic buying by motorists.

The development had also resulted in long queues in filling stations across the state, with an increase in pump price from N145 to N160 per litre.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the NSCDC Commandant, Solomon Iyamu, said he had instructed anti-vandal operatives to commence random checks on petrol stations and arrest those hoarding the product.

Mr Iyamu, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tolu Afolabi, added that the operation would begin by 8 a.m. on Monday.

“We are starting the operation on Monday and those sabotaging the system will be arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

“We realised that long queues and artificial scarcity had been created by some petrol dealers and we are ready to address the issue.

“If we get to your petrol station and we found out that it has as high as 10,000 litres of petrol in its pits but the dealer is not selling, then he is liable and such person will face the law.

“We learnt from good authorities that very high number of our petrol stations are now hoarding the product. Some are also selling above N145 per litre, these are the issues we will tackle squarely.”

The NDCDC boss urged motorists to offer useful information to the command to help his men and officers in carrying out the operation.

He promised that the command would also strengthen its operation to prevent those who could divert products meant for Ekiti to another state, thereby creating scarcity in the system.

Meanwhile, in Ondo State, queues have returned to most of the feeling stations still selling the product at the regulated price.

However, in other stations, the product is available for sale at a price slightly higher than the regulated price.

It was observed that while some of them had not increased the pump price, customers were paying extra N100 for every N1000 worth of the product before the product was dispensed.